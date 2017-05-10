Image: YouTube

The University of Florida told Deadspin Monday that head football coach Jim McElwain was not the nude man humping a shark in a photo that made its way around the internet over the weekend. The coach was asked again about it Tuesday at a speaking engagement.

Advertisement

A portion of the photo, for context:

Edgar Thompson, a diligent reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, asked McElwain for his thoughts on the photo. The coach grew stern at the topic and was adamant that it wasn’t him:

A transcript:

THOMPSON: You’ve become part of this big, viral photo.

MCELWAIN: Sure.

THOMPSON: I mean, what’s your feeling on this situation?

MCELWAIN: Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me.

[Long pause]

THOMPSON: Clearly. I mean, what’s your feeling in general, just that something like this could even get out there and become a story?

MCELWAIN: I guess that’s for you guys to answer. You know, in the world we live, what is a story? I just know this: It isn’t me.

In addition to McElwain, Deadspin asked the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain if owner Jimmy John Liautaud was the man in the photo. The company said Liautaud was not.

Recommended Stories

Jim McElwain Says That's Not Him Nude And Humping A Shark
Jimmy John's Says That's Not Jimmy John Nude And Humping A Shark
Tony Dungy Doesn't Think Michael Vick Is Being Haunted By Dog Ghosts