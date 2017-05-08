Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a photo of a grinning, completely naked man hugging a shark on a boat made the rounds. U.K.-based wildlife TV presenter Anneka Svenska was one of the more notable people who shared the photo:

The bare-assed, cherubic shark-humper looked a lot like Florida Gators football coach Jim McElwain. It was mostly the smile. A 2015 photo of McElwain:

A closeup of the man in the shark photo:

Yeah, it’s definitely the smile.



A Google image search didn’t turn up any results beyond the same photo being shared on various college football forums, so Deadspin asked one source that might be in the know: The University of Florida. A spokesperson for the school’s athletics department said that McElwain, who became aware of the photo over the weekend, was not the man in it. “He’s told us it’s not him,” the spokesperson said.

Whoever that guy is, he looks absolutely thrilled.

