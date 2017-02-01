UCLA head football coach Jim Mora is known to be a bit of a dick, which means he’s not the best guy to put on the air right after you’ve finished talking about how his quarterback, Josh Rosen, struggled this season. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what ESPN did during their coverage of National Signing Day:



The comments Mora took issue with were made by college football analyst Joey Galloway, who didn’t even say anything that harsh. Mora needs to chill.



