In the fourth quarter of a game against the Nets, the Bulls Jimmy Butler landed awkwardly after a jumpshot and came up clutching at his ankle.He was back on the court within a matter of minutes, with enough time left to finish the game with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and one beautiful buzzer-beater to give the Bulls a 101-99 win.After the game, he confirmed that despite some noticeable pain, the ankle seems to be still attached.