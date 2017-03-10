Jimmy Garoppolo Posts Goodbye To Patriots On Instagram, Although He Might Have Been HackedSamer KalafToday 9:38amFiled to: new england patriotsnfljimmy garoppoloinstagram322EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In the wee hours of the morning, on the second day of free agency, Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram announced that he’d be leaving New England. Could it be true? Did the Pats actually pull the trigger and trade their future for a buttload of picks? Maybe not, because someone deleted it. Advertisement According to a couple of reporters who were up at 5 a.m., Garoppolo’s account was hacked:Former teammate and current free agent Martellus Bennett either didn’t realize it was a hoax, or enjoyed it anyway: Recommended StoriesWho's Getting What Now? NFL Free Agency For DummiesTexans Give Up On Brock Osweiler, Give Browns A Second-Round Pick To Take HimWashington Fires GM Scot McCloughan, Blames Alcohol ProblemsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply32 repliesLeave a reply