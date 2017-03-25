Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty

Joakim Noah will be suspended 20 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy—reportedly for taking an over-the-counter supplement that is currently banned by the league but will no longer be prohibited under the next season’s new collective bargaining agreement.

The NBA’s announcement this morning did not specify which supplement Noah had been caught using. Both Adrian Wojnarowksi of The Vertical and Marc Spears of ESPN reported that the substance was one that will not be banned under the new CBA.

Noah will reportedly be suspended for the final 10 games of this season and the first 10 of the next. He would have missed the last 10 games of this season regardless, as he’s been out since early February with a knee injury and had surgery several weeks ago.

There are three years remaining on his $72 million contract with the Knicks.