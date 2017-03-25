Joakim Noah Suspended 20 Games For Violating Anti-Drug PolicyEmma BaccellieriToday 10:37amFiled to: joakim noahNew York Knicksnbabasketball362EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Joakim Noah will be suspended 20 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy—reportedly for taking an over-the-counter supplement that is currently banned by the league but will no longer be prohibited under the next season’s new collective bargaining agreement. Advertisement The NBA’s announcement this morning did not specify which supplement Noah had been caught using. Both Adrian Wojnarowksi of The Vertical and Marc Spears of ESPN reported that the substance was one that will not be banned under the new CBA. Noah will reportedly be suspended for the final 10 games of this season and the first 10 of the next. He would have missed the last 10 games of this season regardless, as he’s been out since early February with a knee injury and had surgery several weeks ago. Advertisement There are three years remaining on his $72 million contract with the Knicks.Recommended StoriesDeMarcus Cousins Does Beautiful Impression Of Joakim Noah's Shooting FormLet's Check In On Joakim Noah And The KnicksPacifist Joakim Noah Declines To Attend Knicks Event At West PointReply36 repliesLeave a reply