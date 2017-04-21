Photo: Alonzo Adams/AP

NFL Draft prospect and former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon has settled a civil suit with Amelia Molitor, the woman he punched in the face in July 2014 at a sandwich shop in Norman, Okla., according to a joint statement released today—six days before the draft. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Mixon was “thankful” to be able to talk to Molitor directly. “I was able to apologize to her one-to-one,” his statement read.

“I greatly appreciate [Mixon’s] apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere,” Molitor’s quote read. “We both could have handled things differently.”

The full statement, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter:

Mixon already had accepted an Alford plea in the related criminal case.