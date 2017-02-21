Kentucky traveled to Columbia to play SEC basement dwellers Missouri tonight, and the game was uncomfortably close at halftime. No. 11 Kentucky held just a one-point lead over the Tigers at the half, and Missouri fans let Cal have it while he was doing an interview with a reporter from the SEC Network.

Calipari apparently had enough and he awkwardly shuffled away from the last question of the interview as fans serenaded him with a rousing “Cal you suck!” chant.

