John Calipari Walks Out Of Interview As Missouri Student Section Chants At Him
Patrick Redford
Yesterday 11:10pm
Filed to: john calipari
Kentucky Wildcats
College Basketball
ncaa
sec

Kentucky traveled to Columbia to play SEC basement dwellers Missouri tonight, and the game was uncomfortably close at halftime. No. 11 Kentucky held just a one-point lead over the Tigers at the half, and Missouri fans let Cal have it while he was doing an interview with a reporter from the SEC Network.

Calipari apparently had enough and he awkwardly shuffled away from the last question of the interview as fans serenaded him with a rousing "Cal you suck!" chant.