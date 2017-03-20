John Elway Writes Letter Endorsing Supreme Court Nominee, For Some ReasonBilly HaisleyToday 4:53pmFiled to: this is so stupidjohn elwayimportant newsdenver broncosneil gorsuchsupreme court1295EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty There are a great many topics on which one might seek the wisdom of former Hall-of-Fame quarterback and current Broncos GM John Elway. For instance: how to throw a football real far, or how to avoid paying a shit-ton of money to a bad QB just because he can throw a football real far. Advertisement One topic on which I can’t imagine anyone caring what Elway has to say about, however, is what he thinks the Senate should do about the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. And yet here we have Elway offering a random public endorsement for Gorsuch:That’s not actually official Broncos letterhead up there, as Elway’s personal letterhead also just so happens to include the team’s logo. At any rate, we still don’t care.Recommended StoriesWhy Does Anyone Care What Athletes Have To Say About Politics?Trent Dilfer Should Consider Sitting This One OutCharles Barkley Has Nothing To Say To AmericaBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriter