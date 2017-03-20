Photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

There are a great many topics on which one might seek the wisdom of former Hall-of-Fame quarterback and current Broncos GM John Elway. For instance: how to throw a football real far, or how to avoid paying a shit-ton of money to a bad QB just because he can throw a football real far.

One topic on which I can’t imagine anyone caring what Elway has to say about, however, is what he thinks the Senate should do about the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. And yet here we have Elway offering a random public endorsement for Gorsuch:

That’s not actually official Broncos letterhead up there, as Elway’s personal letterhead also just so happens to include the team’s logo. At any rate, we still don’t care.