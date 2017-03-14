John Tavares Celebrates OT Winner By Punching Teammate In The FaceLaura WagnerYesterday 10:56pmFiled to: HockeyNHLNew York IslandersJohn TavaresJason Chimera122EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The New York Islanders’ John Tavares scored in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night to give the Islanders the 3-2 win, and it was a beauty:During the celebrations, Tavares’s teammate Jason Chimera cuffed him on the shoulder, knocking him off balance. Then, smiling, Tavares reeled back and socked him in the face.Use your words, guys.Laura WagnerStaff writerReply12 repliesLeave a reply