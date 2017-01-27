John Tortorella Says He's Skipping All-Star Game To Take Care Of Sick Pit BullSamer KalafToday 2:46pmFiled to: columbus blue jacketsnhljohn tortorellanhl all-star game435EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Chris O’Meara/AP Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella missed the team’s game yesterday against the Nashville Predators, and will skip the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, due to a family emergency. Today, Tortorella clarified that everyone was okay, and gave his reason: his son’s dog is sick. Advertisement From Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch:The dog that is ailing is a 10-year-old pit bull, Emma. She belongs to his son, Nick, who is a U.S. Army Ranger stationed abroad.“I needed to see this through,” Tortorella said.The NHL forces players and coaches to miss a regular-season game if they have to miss the All-Star Game, which is presumably why Tortorella, who was scheduled to coach the Metropolitan Division Sunday, missed the game against Nashville. Torts loves his dogs. Advertisement H/t to RyanSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply43 repliesLeave a reply