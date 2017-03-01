In the fourth quarter of the Wednesday night game between the Toronto Raports and the Washington Wizards, Raptors forward Serge Ibaka collected a pass under the basket, pivoted, and launched himself towards the rim for a one-handed jam. It looked like he’d make it, too, until John Wall swooped down out of nowhere to meet Ibaka at the rim and swat the ball cleanly out of his hand.



Magnificent. Unlike this errant slingshot pass from Wall which hit his teammate Marcin Gortat square in the face.

The Wizards won 105-96.