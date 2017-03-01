John Wall Denied Serge Ibaka's Dunk And It Was GloriousLaura WagnerToday 10:09pmFiled to: Highlight ReelLowlight Reeljohn wallWashington WizardsToronto RaptorsSerge Ibaka121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In the fourth quarter of the Wednesday night game between the Toronto Raports and the Washington Wizards, Raptors forward Serge Ibaka collected a pass under the basket, pivoted, and launched himself towards the rim for a one-handed jam. It looked like he’d make it, too, until John Wall swooped down out of nowhere to meet Ibaka at the rim and swat the ball cleanly out of his hand.Magnificent. Unlike this errant slingshot pass from Wall which hit his teammate Marcin Gortat square in the face.The Wizards won 105-96.Recommended StoriesThe Wizards Are For RealHmm, I Guess Maybe The Wizards Are Good Or Whatever John Wall's Tweener Pass To Otto Porter Was So SmoothLaura WagnerStaff writerReply12 repliesLeave a reply