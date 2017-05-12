Down two, five seconds left, season in the balance, the charred end of a night when his team hit 20 percent of its three-point attempts, a postseason in which home teams facing elimination were 0-10, the best defender on the East’s top seed staring him in the face, ladies and gentlemen, I give you Johnathan Hildred Wall Jr., from outer motherfucking space:



All together now: YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Advertisement

Game 7 can go however the hell it wants.

Update (11:41): Here is a great look at the shot, from Twitter: