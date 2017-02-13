John Wall's Tweener Pass To Otto Porter Was So SmoothLaura WagnerYesterday 10:24pmFiled to: highlight reeljohn wallnbawashington wizards273EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF In the third quarter of the Washington Wizards’ drubbing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a steal by Markieff Morris led to a Wizards breakaway and this pass by John Wall, which is right up there for dime of the year. Advertisement The Thunder are likely still hungover from its loss to Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Saturday’s much-hyped matchup. And then this play is just demoralizing.Recommended StoriesHoly Shit, This Willie Cauley-Stein DunkThe Nets Lost Again, But Brook Lopez Blocked The Shit Out Of Rodney McGruderLonzo Ball Did His Best Steph Curry Impression And Sunk OregonLaura WagnerStaff writerReply27 repliesLeave a reply