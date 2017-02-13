GIF

In the third quarter of the Washington Wizards’ drubbing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a steal by Markieff Morris led to a Wizards breakaway and this pass by John Wall, which is right up there for dime of the year.



The Thunder are likely still hungover from its loss to Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Saturday’s much-hyped matchup. And then this play is just demoralizing.