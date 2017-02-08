Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Pulled Off A Flawless Hidden-Ball TrickSamer Kalaf27 minutes agoFiled to: lacrossecollege lacrossejohns hopkins blue jaysjoel tinneyhidden-ball trick222EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Johns Hopkins teammates Joel Tinney and John Crawley, who have underwhelming names for lacrosse players, fooled most of Navy with a hidden-ball trick during Tuesday’s season opener. By the time Tinney delivered his shot, it was too late for the Midshipmen to defend.The Blue Jays won, 15-8. Advertisement Advertisement H/t to JustinRecommended StoriesThe 2017 Lacrosse All-Name Team Is HereLacrosse Player Named Brodie Ties Game With 80-Yard Hail MaryLax Bros Break Tie With Rowdy Game Of Rock, Paper, ScissorsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply22 repliesLeave a reply