Johns Hopkins teammates Joel Tinney and John Crawley, who have underwhelming names for lacrosse players, fooled most of Navy with a hidden-ball trick during Tuesday’s season opener. By the time Tinney delivered his shot, it was too late for the Midshipmen to defend.

The Blue Jays won, 15-8.

H/t to Justin

