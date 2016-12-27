Twitter user @LIDOMRD

How about a little late-December baseball highlight to remind you that 2017 can’t be all bad? Pitchers and catchers report in just 47 days!



Twenty-five-year-old Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar led all of Major League Baseball in steals last season and from the looks of it, he hasn’t slowed down much in the Winter Leagues.

This highlight comes from a Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League playoff game and don’t let the broadcaster’s relative monotone fool you: that’s one hell of a home plate steal. Villar manages to run 90 feet from third all while the pitcher is looking directly home and even beating the pitch from just past the halfway point.

It’ll be baseball season again soon.