Jordan Spieth is getting ready to play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, and after a practice round yesterday he got into it with some professional autograph hounds who took issue with Spieth’s refusal to sign their shit.

Spieth gives his side of the story in the clip above, and while the “Why don’t you go get a job!” burn is a dickish one, we’re Team Spieth here. Professional autograph hawks really are some of the worst people in the world, and they should be shamed whenever possible.