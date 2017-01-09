Photo: Matt Ludtke/AP

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson spent last night in the hospital, thanks to the wallop in the side that Giants CB Leon Hall gave him while he was juggling a pass. Nelson was taken into the locker room and ruled out shortly after, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said it was possible that he’d still suit up for the Cowboys this weekend. However, according to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Nelson has a pair of broken ribs.



Rapoport didn’t say that the team had ruled him out, playing a position that requires you to take hits with broken ribs seems like an unwise idea, medically speaking.

Thankfully, the Packers still have Aaron Rodgers manning the ship.