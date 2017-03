Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP

A play, in three acts:



Two hours later:

And now, the prestige:

Calderon gave up $400,000 to leave the Lakers and had an agreement to sign with Golden State. Nobody could have predicted that Kevin Durant would get hurt, and the team had to cut Calderon and sign Matt Barnes as a stopgap solution. So it’s not as if he simply made $415,000 for two hours of work without giving anything up, but still, getting that money for nothing is not bad at all.