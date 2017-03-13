Photo: Ian Walton/Getty

Nothing—not losing, not winning, and certainly not cascading jeers from fans of his former club—will stop Jose Mourinho from talking heaps of trash. The man simply cannot help himself. On Monday, the fighting words came after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinal, during which Chelsea supporters chanted, “You’re not special anymore,” “Fuck off, Mourinho,” and “It’s all your fault.”

The former Blues manager held up three fingers to the fans, indicating the number of Premier League titles he won with Chelsea. But he wasn’t done. After the match, Mourinho said, according to ESPN:

“They can call me what they want. I am a professional. I defend my club. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the No. 1.” “When they have somebody who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’ll be No. 2. For this moment, ‘Judas’ is No. 1.”

Such a good villain.