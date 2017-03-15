Photo: Bill Kostroun/AP

An Allegheny County Courthouse judge dismissed all charges against free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis today, stemming from an alleged street fight in February. Revis had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of making terroristic threats, one count of robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com was at the courthouse, where Revis’s childhood friend Rashawn Bolton said he knocked out the two men who had approached Revis outside of a bar in Pittsburgh, and admitted he was the voice on the video released by TMZ:

After the hearing, Revis, 31, expressed his interest in continuing to play in the NFL.