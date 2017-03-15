Judge Dismisses All Charges Against Darrelle Revis In Street Fight CaseSamer KalafToday 4:43pmFiled to: darrelle revisnfl231EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Bill Kostroun/AP An Allegheny County Courthouse judge dismissed all charges against free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis today, stemming from an alleged street fight in February. Revis had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of making terroristic threats, one count of robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Advertisement Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com was at the courthouse, where Revis’s childhood friend Rashawn Bolton said he knocked out the two men who had approached Revis outside of a bar in Pittsburgh, and admitted he was the voice on the video released by TMZ:After the hearing, Revis, 31, expressed his interest in continuing to play in the NFL.Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply23 repliesLeave a reply