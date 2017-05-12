Julio César Chávez Jr. lost his fight against Canelo Alvarez this past Saturday, and he spent the next few days recuperating in Las Vegas. According to his wife, Frida, Chávez Jr. spent Monday night in his MGM Grand room with a British man and some women. Frida claims these people robbed Chávez of his phone, a $40,000 watch, and his check from the Alvarez fight.



Frida told ESPN Deportes that she and Chávez Jr. met a British man at the hotel bar on Monday night, which began a night of drinking that ended with the British man, Chávez Jr., and a group of women partying together in Chávez Jr.’s suite. Frida claimed that she was not at the party, as she left to look after her daughter, but noticed the missing items when she returned to the room the next morning.

A video has been circulating online, and Frida claims it shows Chávez Jr. partying with the people she believes robbed them. The video shows Chávez Jr. laying on the bed while a group of women hang out around him. Two of them show off their butts. (Warning: these butts are not safe for work):

Be careful about who you invite into your hotel room.

[ESPN Deportes]