Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang admitted in a court in Seoul, South Korea yesterday that he was guilty of a DUI following a December 2016 arrest after driving a rental BMW into a median in the middle of the night and leaving the scene.

Kang reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.084 percent; the legal limit in South Korea is .05 percent.

According to Yonhap News, Kang told the court: “I deeply regret what I have done. If I can get one last chance, I will become an exemplary player to earn respect from everyone.”

Dashcam footage of Kang’s collision was released in December, showing him driving over a median and nearly into head-on traffic.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking to fine Kang 15 million won (which Yonhap News says is the equivalent of $13,117), and a verdict hearing will take place on March 3.

Kang had two DUIs previously in Korea: one in 2009 and one in 2011. He has not reported to Pirates spring training yet, remaining in South Korea to settle the DUI case.

The Pirates have not determined any type of suspension or fine for Kang for the DUI. Additionally, Kang is still under investigation for a June 2016 sexual assault in Chicago. The alleged victim in the sexual assault case has been uncooperative with investigators, and the Pirates and MLB appear to be waiting for a resolution to that case before issuing any potential punishment.