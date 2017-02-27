Brandon Day, a freshman defenseman for Erie Community College, was arrested and charged with assault last night after he stormed out of the penalty box to tackle a referee, leading officials to call off the rest of the NCJAA title game.

(I like the reaction by the ECC player in the foreground who throws up his hands as if to say, “Christ, Brandon, seriously?”)

Erie was trailing by three to Dakota College at Bottineau with 39 seconds left, when officials broke up an on-ice scrum. Day took issue with...something? And registered his displeasure with the ref who had broken up the fight.

The game was called off, with Bottineau declared the winners, and Day was taken into custody by SUNY Broome campus police. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, citing ECC President Jack Quinn, reported that Day was charged with assault.

The NJCAA put out this statement:

“The NJCAA national office has been made aware of the incident that occurred during its hockey championship game and will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA,” said Mark Krug, the NJCAA assistant executive director.

