Washington linebacker Junior Galette was arrested on Friday and charged with disorderly conduct after he apparently hightailed it away from a scuffle that broke out at Biloxi, Mississippi’s annual Black Beach Weekend. Biloxi PD say that Galette got into a fight at a concert then ran away. WLOX first broke the news and ESPN has more details:

Galette was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply after getting into a fight and running away at MGM Park, where a concert was being held as part of Biloxi’s annual Black Beach Weekend, according to the Biloxi Police Department. He was released after posting a $500 bond. “We are aware of the incident. We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment,” Redskins senior vice president Tony Wyllie said in a statement.

Galette spent four years with the Saints, racking up double-digit sacks in his last two seasons in New Orleans. He signed with Washington shortly after he was released one year into a four-year deal, although he hasn’t played a down for the team yet, as he’s torn an Achilles tendon two offseasons running. Galette was arrested for domestic violence in early 2015 while with the Saints.