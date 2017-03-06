In what might be the most Canadian sentence written this year, a New Brunswick Junior Hockey League game Saturday at Lord Beaverbrook Rink between the Southern Sting and Grand Lake Moose featured a brawl in the stands after one of the players hopped over the glass to fight with fans.

Video posted by Ghetto New Brunswick: Moncton—yeah, I don’t know—shows Brogan Flanagan of the Moose go into the seats, get punched a bunch of times, lose his jersey, and climb back over the glass, shirtless.

The second video shows an alternate angle of the Flanagan fight as his teammates trying to poke the fans with their sticks, along with a different Moose player trying to fight a Sting player on the bench.

Via the Toronto Star, Saint John Police Sergeant Steve Wilson said that police had put “special attention” on the game, but that plan doesn’t appear to have been sufficient.

The Sting won, 4-2.

