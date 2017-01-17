Out with the old ... Photo credit: Jeff Chiu/AP

The Golden State Warriors held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new San Francisco arena today, and befitting an ownership group that believes it’s “light-years ahead” of the rest of the NBA, it was an ostentatious display. After the mayor made an awkward racial joke and a bunch of people in suits and hard hats posed with shovels, the pièce de résistance was a broke-ass wannabe Cirque Du Soleil troupe performing a routine in construction worker attire.

Oh yeah, and owner Joe Lacob said some dumb shit that only non-native Silicon Valley thinkfluencers believe:

Probably still gonna win the Finals though.