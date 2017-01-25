Justin Tucker Nailed A 75-Yard Field GoalPatrick RedfordToday 8:33pmFiled to: highlight reeljustin tuckerbaltimore ravensnflpro bowl711EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Pro Bowl is a meaningless spectacle that is only as valuable as the silly highlights it provides. For the first time, there will be a skills competition of sorts, which includes catching footballs dropped by a drone. That might be cool, but it probably won’t be nearly as impressive as Justin Tucker hitting a field goal from 75 yards out.Good work from the Ravens’ only good offensive player.Recommended Stories Your Pro Bowl Highlight Is Richard Sherman Dropping An RKO On Clay Matthews The 1966 Pro Bowl Halftime Show Featured A Goose-Stepping Swastika Being Eaten By A ChurchRelive The Excitement Of The Pro Bowl Draft!Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply71 repliesLeave a reply