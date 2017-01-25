The Pro Bowl is a meaningless spectacle that is only as valuable as the silly highlights it provides. For the first time, there will be a skills competition of sorts, which includes catching footballs dropped by a drone. That might be cool, but it probably won’t be nearly as impressive as Justin Tucker hitting a field goal from 75 yards out.

Good work from the Ravens’ only good offensive player.

