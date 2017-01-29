Justin Tucker Nails Field Goal Through Basketball Hoop From 50-Yard LineEmma Baccellieri58 minutes agoFiled to: justin tuckerbaltimore ravensnflfootballPro Bowl182EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via NFL Earlier this week, we got to watch Justin Tucker make a 75-yard field goal. Impressive, sure, but not quite as impressive as this. Advertisement As part of today’s Pro Bowl festivities, Tucker lined up for a field goal at the 50-yard line—but instead of just making it through the goalposts, he made it through a basketball hoop. That’s a ball that’s 11 inches from tip to tip making it through a hoop that’s 18 inches in diameter. From half a football field away.A 100% shooting percentage to go with his 97.4% field goal percentage this season.Recommended StoriesJustin Tucker Nailed A 75-Yard Field GoalJustin Tucker Won This Guy A Fantasy Football ChampionshipJustin Tucker, Kicker, ConquerorReply18 repliesLeave a reply