Via NFL

Earlier this week, we got to watch Justin Tucker make a 75-yard field goal. Impressive, sure, but not quite as impressive as this.

As part of today’s Pro Bowl festivities, Tucker lined up for a field goal at the 50-yard line—but instead of just making it through the goalposts, he made it through a basketball hoop. That’s a ball that’s 11 inches from tip to tip making it through a hoop that’s 18 inches in diameter. From half a football field away.

A 100% shooting percentage to go with his 97.4% field goal percentage this season.