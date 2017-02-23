Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

If you were super curious about how Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander’s job affects his sex life, well, now you have answers.



Kate Upton went on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last night and fielded a few questions about Verlander. Upton spoke about her very good tweet after he lost the Cy Young award, and said that he loved it. A caller asked later her whether they ever had sex before games and Upton said that he was superstitious enough that they never did.

“There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none. And then, also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s exhausted.”

There you have it, mystery solved.