GIF

Serie A leaders Juventus went 11 points clear today after they escaped with a 2-1 victory over Milan, thanks to a last-minute handball penalty called on Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio.

Advertisement

It’s not entirely clear if the ball hit De Sciglio’s chest or part of his elbow, but a few moments later, in the 97th minute, there was no confusion about Paulo Dybala’s top-corner penalty kick.

Dybala’s shot was excellent, but the fact that the game ended on such a squishy penalty—with Juventus protecting a record home win streak, a cynic might raise an eyebrow at the ref’s decision to call the handball—is a shame considering how well 18-year-old Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played. The youngster made nine saves, including a few breathtaking stops late in the game.