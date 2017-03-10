Juventus Win After Milan Whistled For Questionable Last-Minute HandballLaura WagnerToday 6:09pmFiled to: Juventusseria asoccerEuropean socceritalyAC Milan121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Serie A leaders Juventus went 11 points clear today after they escaped with a 2-1 victory over Milan, thanks to a last-minute handball penalty called on Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio. Advertisement It’s not entirely clear if the ball hit De Sciglio’s chest or part of his elbow, but a few moments later, in the 97th minute, there was no confusion about Paulo Dybala’s top-corner penalty kick.Dybala’s shot was excellent, but the fact that the game ended on such a squishy penalty—with Juventus protecting a record home win streak, a cynic might raise an eyebrow at the ref’s decision to call the handball—is a shame considering how well 18-year-old Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played. The youngster made nine saves, including a few breathtaking stops late in the game.Recommended Stories Italian Soccer Guy Scores Most Bellissimo Goal Of His VitaItalian Guy Tries To Scheme His Way Into Hospital To Watch Soccer Game From Window, FailsAndrea Belotti, Young Italian Soccer Man, Is Having Himself A Hell Of A SeasonLaura WagnerStaff writerReply12 repliesLeave a reply