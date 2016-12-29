Kansas State beat Texas A&M 33-28 in their bowl game last night, but their cause was not helped by cornerback Donnie Starks.



One the last play of the first half, Texas A&M threw a Hail Mary pass that fell incomplete in the end zone. During the play, Starks slammed Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds to the ground and then proceeded to shove his crotch into Reynolds’s face:

This turned out to be a bad move by Starks, as Reynolds went on to finish the game with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown passes came by way of a fade route on which Reynolds bodied Starks, exacting some direct revenge for the teabagging incident:

The Aggies may have lost the game, but Reynolds came out of it a winner.