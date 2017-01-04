Photo: Orlin Wagner/AP

With Kansas and Kansas State tied up at 88 with 5.6 seconds left, the Jayhawks gave the ball to Svi Mykhailiuk. Mykhailiuk took it end-to-end and scored a buzzer-beating layup, preserving Kansas’ NCAA-high 50-game home win streak.



Advertisement

Thing is, Mykhailiuk walked all over the dang key, taking four steps before he hit the game-winner.

I’m sure Wildcats fans will make their displeasure known when the Jayhawks come to town in February.