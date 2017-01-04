Kansas Beats Kansas State At The Buzzer Despite Blatant Traveling ViolationPatrick Redford56 minutes agoFiled to: kansas jayhawksCollege BasketballncaaSviatoslav Mykhailiuksvi Mykhailiukinjusticekansas state wildcats245EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Orlin Wagner/AP With Kansas and Kansas State tied up at 88 with 5.6 seconds left, the Jayhawks gave the ball to Svi Mykhailiuk. Mykhailiuk took it end-to-end and scored a buzzer-beating layup, preserving Kansas’ NCAA-high 50-game home win streak. Advertisement Thing is, Mykhailiuk walked all over the dang key, taking four steps before he hit the game-winner.I’m sure Wildcats fans will make their displeasure known when the Jayhawks come to town in February.More heartwarming CBB news Duke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyDuke Suspends Grayson Allen IndefinitelyPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply24 repliesLeave a reply