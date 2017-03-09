Photo: Orlin Wagner/AP

The top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks’ run in the Big 12 Tournament lasted exactly one game, as they just got bounced by TCU in the quarterfinals. Freshman superstar Josh Jackson was suspended for the game because of a traffic citation and his involvement probably had a large say in the outcome, since Kansas lost by just three points.



The game was topsy-turvy throughout, as Kansas spent most of the first half ahead, before TCU enjoyed a long stretch of second-half dominance. Frank Mason III finished with a game-high 29, but Kansas’s bench managed just three whole points. Mason nailed a tough four-point play to get Kansas out of a 10-point hole midway through the second half, and with two minutes left, hit a tough runner in the lane to put Kansas up four.

TCU had the ball with seven seconds left in a tie game, and Kansas big man Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk got too aggressive on a close out, gifting Desmond Bane three free throws. He hit all three, winning it for TCU.

The Jayhawks can’t be happy about crashing out of the Big 12 tournament after just one game, but they’ll still be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, especially since Jackson sat out of this loss and he’ll be back for the Big Dance.

Let’s check in on Jamie Dixon.

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

