Richard Myers, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George W. Bush, is in his first year as Kansas State president, and it would seem that some of the finer points of college sports fandom have been lost on the 74-year-old military man.

In a statement posted to the university website today, Myers implored Wildcat fans to stop chanting “Fuck KU” during games—the student section apparently does this during most of its home games whenever the PA system blares “Sandstorm,” not just when the Jayhawks come to town. After students chanted loud enough to be heard during last week’s three-point home loss to Kansas, broadcast on ESPN, Myers heard from “many” of his friends, inspiring him to pen his plea:

As the first year of my presidency unfolds, I continue to be even more impressed by the wonderful accomplishments of our students, faculty and staff. I hear daily about a student’s accomplishment or a faculty member’s significant research. What a pleasant surprise to discover our university is even better than I knew. This is why I decided to compete to become your president. One surprise that has not been pleasant is hearing a vulgar chant at sporting events targeted at our in-state rival. It’s easy to see how one can get caught up in the moment. However, many of my friends across the nation reached out to me following last week’s men’s basketball game and expressed their dismay. The chant was clearly heard from coast to coast on national television. It was personally embarrassing and not what one expects from a world-class university. The strength of the Wildcat family lies in passing our legacy from one generation to the next. K-Staters are known for doing the right thing. Whether our fans are 8, 18 or 80, they deserve the best fan experience in the Big 12. I think about those younger fans sitting in the stands or watching on television and know they represent our next generation. As we continue the spring competition season, let’s show them the Wildcat Way.

Here’s the chant in action:

Pretty catchy.

