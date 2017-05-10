Chris Berman with his wife, Kathy, and their children, Meredith and Douglas, at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2010. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kathy Berman, wife of longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman, died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon. She was 67.



According to Connecticut state police, Berman was driving on 2:15 p.m. on Route 64 in Woodbury, and collided with another driver. Edward Bertulis, 87, was also killed in the crash.

Per state cops, after Berman’s 2003 Lexis SC 430 rear-ended Bertulis’ Ford, Berman’s car went down an embankment and overturned in a pond.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Kathy and Chris Berman were married for 33 years; the couple lived in Cheshire, Conn. Berman met his wife, a teacher, when he faked car trouble in order to ask her out on a breakfast date. They had two children, Meredith and Douglas.