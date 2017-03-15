Kawhi Leonard Argues With Gregg Popovich, Redeems Himself With Bigass DunkPatrick RedfordToday 9:40pmFiled to: highlight reelkawhi leonardSan Antonio Spursnbadunks174EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Eric Gay/AP The Spurs and Blazers are locked in a tight one, and Kawhi Leonard is leading the way for San Antonio. He got into a bit of an argument in the third quarter with Gregg Popovich, who’s never one to shy away from letting his stars have it.Shortly after the discussion, Leonard pulverized Noah Vonleh.Klaw: bad nickname. This dunk: very strong.Recommended StoriesWhat Makes A Dunk Contest Champ?Andrew Wiggins Robbed Nikola Jokic Of His DignityLeBron Creates Murderous Art With Thundering One-Handed DunkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply17 repliesLeave a reply