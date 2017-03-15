Photo: Eric Gay/AP

The Spurs and Blazers are locked in a tight one, and Kawhi Leonard is leading the way for San Antonio. He got into a bit of an argument in the third quarter with Gregg Popovich, who’s never one to shy away from letting his stars have it.



Shortly after the discussion, Leonard pulverized Noah Vonleh.

Klaw: bad nickname. This dunk: very strong.