GIF

Even way down in the ninth tier of English soccer, players do not like to lose. Case in point: Cray Valley Paper Mills FC goalkeeper Jordan Carey’s reaction to this Ashford United goal:

It’s good to care, but maybe you should care about your head and brain a little more than the outcome of a soccer game.

