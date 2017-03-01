Keeper Gets Way Too Mad About Giving Up GoalBilly HaisleyToday 2:57pmFiled to: passionbad brainscray valley paper mills fcashford unitedenglandsoccerscreamergoalkeepers422EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Even way down in the ninth tier of English soccer, players do not like to lose. Case in point: Cray Valley Paper Mills FC goalkeeper Jordan Carey’s reaction to this Ashford United goal:It’s good to care, but maybe you should care about your head and brain a little more than the outcome of a soccer game. Advertisement [ESPN FC]Recommended Stories Keeper Scores Amazing, Last-Second Bicycle Kick, Caps It With Even Better Celebration Teenaged Korean Goalkeeper Is God-Awful At Pretending To Try To Stop This GoalChinese Keeper Goes All Superman, Flies Around To Save Three Would-Be GoalsBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply42 repliesLeave a reply