Things got chippy early in the second quarter for the Celtics and Wizards, after Kelly Oubre was the victim of a hard screen by Kelly Olynyk. Oubre wasn’t especially pleased, and he showed it by charging Olynyk and shoving him to the ground:

It was a regular offensive foul for Olynyk and a flagrant foul two for Oubre—an instant ejection, with more discipline potentially coming.