Jae C. Hong/AP

Oakland A’s pitcher Kendall Graveman was a tough-luck loser last night, falling to the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 despite surrendering just two runs in six innings. At least he got a cool highlight out of the night, thanks to an unassisted double play in the bottom of the fifth.

The Angels had runners on first and third with no outs when catcher Juan Graterol stepped up to the plate. He fouled off the first pitch, then connected with a pitch that went right back into Graveman’s glove.

By then, Ben Revere had taken off from third and Cliff Pennington was gunning it for third. They didn’t make it very far:

It was a strong heads-up play that only Graveman could have made on the fly, and he earned it with that flying tackle.