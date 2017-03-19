Kentucky Staves Off Upset, Squeaks By Wichita State Emma BaccellieriToday 5:08pmFiled to: wichita state shockersKentucky WildcatsCollege BasketballNCAA tournament 201751EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink No. 2 Kentucky just barely held on to thwart an upset attempt from No. 10 Wichita State with a 65-62 win Sunday afternoon. Advertisement The Wildcats held a two-point lead after a slow and low-scoring first half, but Wichita State hung around in the second to keep things interesting. Though they never held a lead in the last fifteen minutes, they kept it close due in no small part to a 20-point game from Landry Shamet.Malik Monk was the nail in the coffin on Wichita State’s second-to-last possession, with the Shockers down by one as the final minute of the game ticked down. Markis McDuffie attempted a three-pointer, but Monk shut him down with a huge block—only for teammate Edrice Adebayo to follow it up with another one on Wichita State’s last chance a few seconds later.No revenge for that second-round loss in 2014 today. Recommended StoriesMichigan Upsets No. 2 Louisville For Sweet Sixteen SpotWisconsin Takes Down Overall No. 1 VillanovaSeton Hall Boned By Terrible Flagrant Foul RulingReply5 repliesLeave a reply