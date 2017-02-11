Kentucky has lost three of their last five games, which is not a fun place to be. An even less fun place to be is on your way to a noon tip-off after suffering through multiple wake-up calls via fire alarm the night before. This, however, is what the team had to deal with before today’s game against Alabama. From Kyle Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:



The team reportedly evacuated the hotel during the first alarm, was allowed to stay in the building during the second one and was already preparing to leave for their morning shoot-around during the third. Tucker later noted that several people at the hotel believed it to be an alarm malfunction rather than the work of malicious Alabama fans.

Despite the limited rest, Kentucky was winning at halftime. Perhaps they received a much needed wake-up call to get out of their recent skid...