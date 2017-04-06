Via MLB

Today’s Brewers-Rockies game got a bit frightening in the second inning when Keon Broxton was hit in the head by a pitch. The 92 mph fastball from Antonio Senzatela struck the outfielder squarely on the side flap of his helmet, taking him down instantly. (A slo-mo replay makes it appear that the pitch forced the flap into his nose.) After a few scary moments on the ground, he was able to walk off the field of his own accord. Broxton sat out the rest of the day with what has now been confirmed as a nasal fracture, though he reportedly will not need to go on the DL.

Broxton later gave a pretty persuasive endorsement of his C-flap helmet’s protective power, complete with swollen face and bloodied nose:

Ouch.