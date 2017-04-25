The NBA playoffs’ best and most versatile GIF has been validated by Kevin Durant, one of its co-stars, according to a recent episode of Still KD. It’s a funny, slightly surreal little reminder of how celebrities can turn around and delight in their own cultural influence, relishing the memes they leave in their wake.

The original clip is taken from chatter between Draymond Green and KD before the first game of their Blazers sweep. It’s borne tremendous fruit:

Like all quality memes, it’s relatable, and doubly so—sometimes you’re the KD here, and sometimes you’re the Draymond. You’re welcome to leave your favorites below.