The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now and playing about as well as they ever have over the past three years (Steph Curry’s o-for-11 night from three in Philly notwithstanding). All that could undo them would be an inju—OH GOD:

Durant left the Warriors’ game against the Wizards tonight in the first minute after Marcin Gortat tossed Zaza Pachulia into his knee. He was preliminarily diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, and the team will evaluate the injury later to figure out exactly how hurt he is.



We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Update, 8:36 p.m. EDT: Take this with several grains of salt, but ESPN’s Ethan Strauss has a source who tells him that he probably doesn’t think it’s a tear. Like I said, who knows, but: