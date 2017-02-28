Kevin Durant Hobbles Into Locker Room With Knee Injury [Update]Patrick Redford38 minutes agoFiled to: kevin durantGolden State Warriorsnbainjuriesoh no101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Anthony Slater The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now and playing about as well as they ever have over the past three years (Steph Curry’s o-for-11 night from three in Philly notwithstanding). All that could undo them would be an inju—OH GOD:Durant left the Warriors’ game against the Wizards tonight in the first minute after Marcin Gortat tossed Zaza Pachulia into his knee. He was preliminarily diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, and the team will evaluate the injury later to figure out exactly how hurt he is.We’ll update this post as more information becomes available. Advertisement Advertisement Update, 8:36 p.m. EDT: Take this with several grains of salt, but ESPN’s Ethan Strauss has a source who tells him that he probably doesn’t think it’s a tear. Like I said, who knows, but:Recommended StoriesKevin Durant And The Warriors Are Fed Up With Shaq's Troll Act [Update]Kevin Durant Tries, Fails The Russell Westbrook DunkThe Warriors Turned The Cavaliers To AshPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply10 repliesLeave a reply