Kevin Durant Out At Least One Month With MCL Sprain, Bone Bruise
Tom Ley
Today 10:11am
Filed to: kevin durant
golden state warriors
nba
basketball
injuries

Photo credit: Chris Szagola/AP 

The results of Kevin Durant's MRI are reportedly in, and the news is about as good as Warriors fans could have hoped for.

Assuming Durant's checkup in four weeks goes smoothly, the Warriors should be set up just fine for another deep playoff run.