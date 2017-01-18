Kevin Durant Tries, Fails The Russell Westbrook DunkPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:56pmFiled to: lowlight reelkevin durantRussell WestbrookOklahoma city thunderGolden State Warriorsnba111EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via ESPN Tonight, the reunion the NBA has been waiting for is finally happening. That’s right, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow is making his return to the Warriors arena. How did the fans react? I don’t know. Advertisement Also, Kevin Durant is playing in this game. He tried to do what looks like a bootleg version of the one-handed Russell Westbrook fastbreak dunk. It didn’t work.Anyway, it’s tied up at halftime.Recommended StoriesJames Harden Vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Fun As HellDraymond Green: Actually, Yes, Cavs-Warriors Is A RivalryGiannis Antetokounmpo From A Mile AwayPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply11 repliesLeave a reply