The UFC held their summer press conference this afternoon in Dallas, formally announcing the long-awaited Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier rematch and giving a host of fighters a platform from which to talk wild shit. It was a huge mess, and not quite as fun as press conferences past.



Cormier and Jones talked the most shit on volume, but Frank Ocean costume wearer Kevin Lee really got to his opponent Michael Chiesa with a slight jab about his mom. The mulleted Chiesa immediately left his seat looking for a fight and the two threw hands before getting separated and thrown out of the conference. Lee got his shades busted in the scuffle and Chiesa showed that his haircut doesn’t look nearly as cool without a suit jacket. Holly Holm loved it!

The Chiesa-Lee rematch will take place on June 25 in Oklahoma City.