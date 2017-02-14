The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that forward Kevin Love would miss an estimated six weeks, after undergoing “arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee.”



Advertisement

Love has missed several games this season because of back spasms, but the knee injury is new. He played in Saturday’s win over Denver, and then began complaining of knee pain, with nobody (publicly, at least) knowing when he injured it.

Most immediately, Love will miss the All-Star Game, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will name his replacement. The estimated six week recovery period means Love is expected to be back on the court around March 28, just two weeks before the playoffs begin. The Cavs are already dealing with a long-term injury to a key contributor, as shooter J.R. Smith has yet to play in 2017. He could be back in the beginning of March.