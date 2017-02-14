Kevin Love To Miss Six Weeks After Arthroscopic Knee SurgeryKevin DraperToday 11:35amFiled to: kevin lovenbabasketballcleveland cavaliersknee injuriesinjuries431EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that forward Kevin Love would miss an estimated six weeks, after undergoing “arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee.” Advertisement Love has missed several games this season because of back spasms, but the knee injury is new. He played in Saturday’s win over Denver, and then began complaining of knee pain, with nobody (publicly, at least) knowing when he injured it.Most immediately, Love will miss the All-Star Game, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will name his replacement. The estimated six week recovery period means Love is expected to be back on the court around March 28, just two weeks before the playoffs begin. The Cavs are already dealing with a long-term injury to a key contributor, as shooter J.R. Smith has yet to play in 2017. He could be back in the beginning of March.Recommended StoriesLeBron Says Carmelo-For-Love Trade Rumor Is "Trash," Reporter "Is Trash Too"Kevin Love Is A Goddamn HeroThe Cavs' Best Offense Runs Through Kevin LoveKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply43 repliesLeave a reply