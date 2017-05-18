This is great. Last night, the Pirates’ broadcast touted Sunday’s kids day, where all fans 14 and under in attendance would be given a free baseball glove. To go along with the promotion, the broadcast showed kids in the stands.

As it did, one of the kids put a giant can of Coors Light onto his knee. The broadcast cut away before we found out if the kid drank whatever was in that can, but I think we can safely say he may have enjoyed a refreshing sip or two of a mystery liquid.

h/t Billy